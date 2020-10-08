Padres Season Ends in Lopsided Game 3 Loss

The big cake will have to wait.

On Thursday night the Dodgers coasted to a 12-3 win, finishing off a three-game NLDS sweep of the Padres.

Los Angeles used a five-run third inning to take firm grasp of game three. They coasted to the finish line, without the threat of one of the Padres' signature comebacks.

Just as it did in game one, the team's lack of starting pitching caught up to them. Adrian Morejon started for Jayce Tingler's club and was pulled in the second inning after giving up the tying run. That set off the familiar revolving door of pitchers.

Morejon and Craig Stammen were each tagged for three runs.

The Padres used 11 pitchers in game three, setting a new MLB postseason record.

Before the season Fernando Tatis Jr. said his team was aiming for the big cake, a World Series title. That proclamation became a rallying cry for the team and its fanbase. The club fell short of that lofty aspiration, but did provide the breakthrough season many had been waiting for.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers got in the way.

Los Angeles booked a spot in the NLCS, where they will face the Braves.

