Padres rout Dodgers, as Cease shines.

One night after playing a close 10-inning thriller, the Padres blew out the Dodgers in a game that was pretty much over in the 6th inning as the Dodgers symbolically threw in the towel.

San Diego Padre batters came alive in the 3rd inning Tuesday night against the Dodgers, and it all started with a 2-out walk to Fernando Tatis Jr.

After Dodger pitcher Matt Sauer put Tatis on base, the 2,3 and 4 hitters in the Padres lineup strung together three straight hits.

Luis Arraez doubled into the corner in right field, scoring Tatis for a 1-0 Padre lead.

Manny Machado followed with a liner to right-center that scored Arraez.

Jackson Merrill then tripled down the line in right to score Machado for a 3-0 lead.

San Diego added runs in the 4th and 5th innings, stretching the lead to 5-0.

Then in the 6th, Martin Maldonado jumped on a Sauer pitch and crushed it over the wall in left for a 6-0 lead. Later in the inning, Machado picked up an RBI on a groundout making it 7-0 Padres. Later Xander Bogaerts lined a single to center scoring 2 more runs for a 9-0 lead.

Sauer, who came on in relief in the 2nd inning, was pulled after throwing 111 pitches, giving up 13 hits and 9 runs. He was replaced not by a pitcher, but by a position player. Utility man Kike Hernandez came out of the Dodgers dugout in a batting helmet to replace Sauer in the 6th inning.

Hernandez got out of the 6th, but was touched up for 2 runs in the 7th inning, as a Machado 2 rbi double made it 11-0.

The Padres needed a quality start from starting pitcher Dylan Cease and they got it. Cease worked a scoreless 7 innings, striking out 11 batters. It was Cease's best start of the season.

The Padres and Dodgers wrap up their 3-game series Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park. The two teams will play each other next Monday through Thursday in Los Angeles.