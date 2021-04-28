Padres Regain Winning Ways: San Diego Earns Split In 2-Game Series With The Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres bats broke out in a big way Wednesday night in Arizona, as the Padres collected 15 hits in a 12 to 3 win over the Diamondbacks.

However, the Padres pitching staff was once again dealing with an injury on the mound.

Starting pitcher Ryan Weathers left the game after throwing 19 pitches in the 1st inning. Padres manager Jayce Tingler and members of the medical staff visited Tingler early in the inning, but left him in the game. After the inning, the televised broadcast showed Tingler and Weathers in a discussion, with a seemingly frustrated Weathers walking out of the dugout, into the tunnel and back into the Padres lockeroom.

Of course, the Padres are already dealing with injuries to starting pitchers Dinelson Lamet and Adrian Morejon, with the latter being done for the year.

After falling behind 2-0, the Padres offense woke up in the 5th inning with 7 hits and 6 runs. Ha-Seong Kim tied at the game with an 2-run single. Fernando Tatis Jr. singled in the go-ahead run, and two batters later Manny Machado tripled in 3-runs to cap the 6-run 6th.

Jake Cronenworth hit a 409 foot solo homer in the 7th to make it 7-2 Padres. San Diego tagged on 3 more runs in the 8th, then Jorge Mateo hit his first career home run, a 2-run shot in the 9th.

This was the first time all season the Padres have posted a double digit run total, their previous high scoring game this season was 8 runs. Why are the runs? Well, the Padres finally hit in the clutch. After struggling for much of the season, the Padres were 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position during Wednesday's game.

Before the game, the Padres activated Austin Nola from the 10-day Injured Reserve due to a fractured finger. Nola, expected to handle a bulk of the catching duties, hasn't played a game yet this season. To make room for Nola, Luis Campusano was optioned to the alternate training site.

The Padres have the day off Thursday, before returning to Petco Park on Friday where they'll start a 3-game series against the San Francisco Giants.