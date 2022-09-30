Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game

Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently.

The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.

The problem for the Padres is this was their 3rd straight loss, and the team has scored just 3 runs in those 3 loses. With just 5 games left in the season, this is not the time for your offense to go missing.

After taking a 1-0 lead on a Josh Bell RBI single, Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish relinquished the lead in the 4th inning on an Eloy Jimenez solo home run. Darvish then gave up the go-ahead RBI single later in the inning, then another RBI single in the 6th, as Chicago took a 3-1 lead. For the game Darvish pitched 6 innings, struck out 6 batters and allowed 3 runs.

Padre batters struck out 15 times and were just one for six with runners in scoring position.

The Padres lead in the National League wildcard is one and a half games over the Phillies and 2 games over the Brewers with 5 to play.

The Padres and White Sox continue their 3-game series Saturday night at Petco Park.