San Diego Padres perfect start ends at Wrigley Field

Cubs hand the Friars their first loss of 2025 season

By Derek Togerson

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 04: Randy Vásquez #98 of the San Diego Padres looks on during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Padres won their first seven games of the year, all at Petco Park with massive home crowd support and generally resplendent weather.

Their first road trip took them to Wrigley Field, where it was Opening Day. After nine straight games on the road, 40,244 Cubs fans finally got to see their team in person on a cold, windy day. It's not exactly the kind of atmosphere that's conducive to continuing a winning streak.

San Diego suffered its first loss of the 2025 season in a 3-1 setback on the North Side of Chicago. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill each had two hits but the rest of the lineup combined for two knocks. One of them was a solo homer from catcher Martin Maldonado, his first bomb in a Padres uniform.

The Cubs weren't swinging the bats very well either but got some help from the wildness of starter Randy Vasquez. From the get-go, the Padres right-hander had all kinds of trouble finding the strike zone. In the first inning he issued three straight walks, the last one to Nico Hoerner with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the game.

Vasquez settled down for a couple of innings then lost his control again in the 5th, giving up a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases with two outs before being pulled and replaced with Yuki Matsui, who got a pair of ground balls.

Neither led to outs.

Justin Turner's shot was backhanded by Xander Bogaerts at shortstop but Seiya Suzuki beat his throw to 2nd base, allowing a run to score. Dansby Swanson's grounder was booted by Manny Machado at 3rd base, allowing another run to score. That would be the end of the offense for the afternoon.

The Padres try to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon when Nick Pivetta takes the mound against Matthew Boyd.

