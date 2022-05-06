San Diego Padres

Padres ‘Out at the Park' Night on Friday to Celebrate LGBTQ Community

Retired umpire Dale Scott, who will throw the ceremonial first pitch, announced he was gay in 2014, becoming first openly gay umpire in MLB

By City News Service

The San Diego Padres will celebrate Out at the Park at Friday evening's game against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park, including offering a ticket package with a commemorative Out at the Park Padres hat and a $10 donation to San Diego Pride.

Retired Major League umpire Dale Scott will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the 6:40 p.m. game. Scott announced he was gay in 2014, becoming the first openly gay umpire in MLB.

Scott was a major league umpire from 1986-2017, umpiring in 12 Division Series, six League Championship Series, three All-Star Games, including being the home plate umpire for the 2011 game, and three World Series.

Scott's autobiography, "The Umpire Is Out: Calling the Game and Living My True Self," written with Rob Neyer, was released Sunday. Broadcaster Bob Costas called it "a textured story, both entertaining and meaningful, and told with uncommon grace."

