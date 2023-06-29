Padres mid-season free-fall continues after getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates

Another game, another inexplicable Padre performance and another game in which the team has seemingly hit bottom.

The San Diego Padres lost 5-4 Thursday to the Pirates in Pittsburgh, after blowing a 4-0 lead.

The team that entered the season as one of the favorites to win the World Series, has now lost 5 straight games, including 3 straight to the Pirates and 2 straight to the Washington Nationals. The Pirates and Nationals are hardly Major League Baseball powers, this was a portion of the schedule where the Padres really thought they'd get back to 500.

Instead, the Padres fall a season low 7 games under 500 with a record of 37-44 at the midpoint of the 162 game season. San Diego is in 4th place in the National League West, 11 games out of first place and 8 games out of the wildcard.

After the most recent loss, Padres manager Bob Melvin was asked about his teams first half of the season, "this isn't what we wanted. We've got to be mentally tough and at some point in time we have to start over. We have to have a really big second half, we have to have a really big last 81 games, but more than anything it's about winning a game, we have to start at some points."

Early on Thursday it looked like the Padres were going to end their losing streak, jumping out to a 4-0 lead thanks to some power from the bottom of the order.

Number 8 hitter Trent Grisham hit a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning for a 3-0 lead.

One inning later, the number 7 hitter Ha-Seong Kim's solo shot made it 4-0.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove held the lead working 6 innings, striking out 6 and allowing 2 runs, but Musgrove would not factor in the decision.

A 4-2 Padres lead disappeared in the 7th inning after another poor fielding performance from pitcher Tim Hill. Just 4 days prior, Hill made 2 throwing errors that lead to the Nationals scoring 5 runs in Sunday's 7th inning. Thursday against the Pirates, Hill repeated history. With 2 runners on base, Jack Suwinski hit a little nubber along the 1st base line, rather than letting the ball roll, Hill fielded the ball awkwardly, then threw errantly into right field allowing the tying runs to score.

One batter later, Suwinski scored on an RBI single by Henry Davis and a 4-2 Padre lead was suddenly a 5-4 deficit. Hill's line was 0.1 inning, 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk and 1 huge error.

Melvin addressed the Hill's costly error after the game, "obviously when you make an error late in the game it ends up costing you. It was a play that we've seen before."

Thursday's game was delayed for just under an hour due to the the air quality index. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in the Pittsburgh region, and across the state, due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Padres now head to Cincinnati for 3-game series against the Reds.