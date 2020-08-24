San Diego Padres

Padres Manny Machado Named NL Player Of The Week

Machado hit .393 with 3 home runs and 8 runs batted in during a week that saw the Padres win 7 games in 7 days.

San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado is the National League Player of the Week.

From Monday, August 17th through Sunday, August 23rd, the Padres won all 7 games they played, Machado was a key part of the teams success.

Machado batted .393 with 3 home runs, 8 runs batted in and 1.290 OPS. He also hit a walk-off grand slam to win Wednesdays game against the Texas Rangers. Then on Sunday, Machado crushed a go-ahead 2 run home in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Padres sweep the Houston Astros.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 6 hours ago

Sports Wrap: Judson Richards on Unwritten Rules, Impact of Tatis Slam Controversy

Padres 21 hours ago

Machado's Homer Lifts Padres to Seventh Straight Win

Machado is now a five-time Player of the Week Award winner, but this is his first such honor with the Padres.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresNational LeagueOn FriarManny Machado
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us