Padres Manny Machado Named NL Player Of The Week

San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado is the National League Player of the Week.

From Monday, August 17th through Sunday, August 23rd, the Padres won all 7 games they played, Machado was a key part of the teams success.

Machado batted .393 with 3 home runs, 8 runs batted in and 1.290 OPS. He also hit a walk-off grand slam to win Wednesdays game against the Texas Rangers. Then on Sunday, Machado crushed a go-ahead 2 run home in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Padres sweep the Houston Astros.

Machado is now a five-time Player of the Week Award winner, but this is his first such honor with the Padres.