Padres Losing Streak Reaches 5 Games

A season worst 5 game losing streak.
Giving up a 2-run lead and a 3-run homer just 4 outs away from victory.
10 straight loses to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona.
Falling to 4th place in the National League West.
Dropping their overall record to 11-12, the first time all season the Padres record has been below 500%.
Sunday was not a good day for the Padres, keeping with the teams recent trend.
Since beating the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday and improving to 11-7 on the season, the Padres have seen their season take a turn for the worst. In a 60 game "Sprint of a Season," that's not good.
The Padres bullpen has allowed 22 runs in the last 5 games, relief pitcher Emilio Pagan was the latest reliever to be ineffective. Holding a 4-2 lead with 2-outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, Pagan served up a go ahead 3-run homer to Arizona's Eduardo Escobar.
Arizona's bullpen protected the one run lead in the 9th, resulting in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Padres will look to regain their winning ways Monday, when they start a series in Texas against the Rangers.