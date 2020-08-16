San Diego Padres

Padres Losing Streak Reaches 5 Games

The San Diego Padres lost 5-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fifth straight loss drops the Padres to 4th place in the National League West.

A season worst 5 game losing streak.

Giving up a 2-run lead and a 3-run homer just 4 outs away from victory.

10 straight loses to the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Arizona.

Falling to 4th place in the National League West.

Dropping their overall record to 11-12, the first time all season the Padres record has been below 500%.

Sunday was not a good day for the Padres, keeping with the teams recent trend.

Since beating the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Tuesday and improving to 11-7 on the season, the Padres have seen their season take a turn for the worst. In a 60 game "Sprint of a Season," that's not good.

The Padres bullpen has allowed 22 runs in the last 5 games, relief pitcher Emilio Pagan was the latest reliever to be ineffective. Holding a 4-2 lead with 2-outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, Pagan served up a go ahead 3-run homer to Arizona's Eduardo Escobar.

Arizona's bullpen protected the one run lead in the 9th, resulting in a 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Padres will look to regain their winning ways Monday, when they start a series in Texas against the Rangers.

