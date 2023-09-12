Padres lose to Dodgers, and lose Darvish for the rest of the season

Before Tuesday's game San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin announced that pitcher Yu Darvish would be shut down for the rest of the season, and it got worse from there.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Padres 11-2 for LA's 88th win of the season and increasing their National League West lead over the Padres to 21 games. The Dodgers record improved to 88-56, while the Padres dropped to 68-78.

The Dodgers hit 2 home runs, both extended their in-game lead and helped power past the Padres.

Freddie Freeman, who had 4 hits, hit a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning putting the Dodgers up 3-0. Freeman was 4-5 in the game, a near perfect way to celebrate his birthday.

In the 4th inning, Wil Smith hit a 3-run homer extending the Dodgers lead to 7-1.

The Padres hit 1 home run, Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for 24th homer of the season.

One of San Diego's own actually played a part in the Dodgers victory. Kyle Hurt, born in San Diego and a graduate of Torrey Pines High School , made his MLB debut for the Dodgers and pitched a perfect 2 innings of relief. After a scoreless 8th inning, Hurt struck out the side in the 9th.

Welcome to The Show, Kyle Hurt! pic.twitter.com/vJmMnLzwM3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2023

The Padres pitching problems were increased before the game with the news that Darvish will not pitch again this season. Recent testing revealed an olecranon stress reaction in the veteran right handers throwing elbow. Darvish has been on the injured list since August 26. The issue was first diagnosed as inflammation.

Between the Padres place in the standings and the injury, Melvin called the decision to to shut down Darvish, "prudent." There’s little reason for the Padres to take chances with any notable player now that their playoff hopes are dashed.

The Dodgers and Padres complete their 3-game series Wednesday night in Los Angeles.