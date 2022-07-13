Padres Let Leads Slip in 10-6 Loss to Rockies

José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night.

Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San Diego at Coors Field since the start of the 2021 season.

Iglesias had an RBI single in the Rockies’ three-run fifth, a three-run homer in the sixth and drove in two more with a single in the seventh when Colorado took the lead of reliever Tayler Scott (0-1).

According to the Rockies, Iglesias became the third shortstop in franchise history to record six RBIs in a game, joining Troy Tulowitzki and Trevor Story.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before Iglesias’ homer, the Rockies nearly ran themselves out of a rally. With no outs, Garrett Hampson grounded to first baseman Eric Hosmer and Elías Díaz broke for home from third base. Hosmer threw to catcher Austin Nola, who turned to tag Díaz but Díaz ran around the attempt as Nola dropped the ball.

Home plate umpire Jerry Meals ruled Díaz out for running outside the baseline and Black was ejected for arguing the call with Meals.

“I didn’t have the benefit of replay to watch that and so when I came inside, I saw that he didn’t really secure the ball,” Black said. “When he made the tag, the ball was well away from him. So that didn’t make sense. The umpire made a call and stood by it. And I disagree.”

Jake Cronenworth’s ninth homer of the season and a two-run fifth off starter Chad Kuhl helped the Padres build a 3-0 lead for Joe Musgrove. He was tagged for three runs in the fifth, but San Diego went back in front 6-3 with a big sixth inning.

Did you know that the Crone Zone reaches even higher than the mountain tops? 🏔 pic.twitter.com/SNjFPyy6PF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2022

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Bob Melvin said RHP Nick Martinez is fine after leaving Tuesday’s game due to a mild ankle sprain suffered while trying to avoid a line drive. ... OF Jurickson Profar (concussion) is going through baseball activities in San Diego. “It’s going to be about passing the concussion protocol stuff,” Melvin said. ... OF Wil Myers (right thumb contusion) is on a rehab assignment and is improving.

UP NEXT

Padres LHP Blake Snell (1-5, 4.66) will face Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.70) in the series finale Thursday.