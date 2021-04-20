Padres

Padres Lefty Adrian Morejon Has Tommy John Surgery

San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.

The operation on the 22-year-old from Cuba was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Morejon came out of his second start of the season, at Texas on April 11, after throwing just 16 pitches in 2/3 of an inning. He had no record and a 3.86 ERA in 4 2/3 innings.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 48% of San Diegans 16+ Vaccinated at Least Partially

Padres 1 hour ago

Burnes Whiffs 10 in 6 Innings, Brewers Blank Padres 6-0

The Padres signed Morejon to an $11 million bonus in July 2016 as the top pitching prospect in the 2016-17 international class. He made his big league debut on July 21, 2019. He's made 16 appearances in three seasons, including eight starts, and is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PadresSan Diego PadresAdrian Morejon
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us