Padres Land Reliever Tim Hill, Part With Franchy Cordero

The Padres made the deal in part to make up for the loss of fellow left-handed relief pitcher Jose Castillo.

By Darnay Tripp

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tim Hill #54 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the 6th inning of their game at Target Field on September 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The Padres bullpen is one of the team's strengths heading into the shortened 2020 season, and on Thursday night General Manager AJ Preller added another piece.

Preller landed left-handed reliever Tim Hill from the Royals, in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and pitcher Ronald Bolanos.

The Padres GM said Hill is a player they've had their eye on for a while. The recent injury to fellow lefty reliever Jose Castillo spurred Preller to figure out a deal for him. The 30-year-old made his Major League debut in 2018. Hill faced a challenging path to the big leagues. He survived colon cancer in 2015, and has Lynch syndrome - which increases the risk of the disease.

Hill has been particularly successful against left-handed hitters, who hit just .186 against him in 2019.

The Mission Hills native pitched for Palomar College in 2010.

Preller's fondness for Hill, and the club's variety of talent in the outfield made the general manager comfortable parting with Cordero. The 25-year-old has excited fans with his potential, but has struggled to stay healthy since his debut in 2017. He played in just nine games in 2019 thanks to elbow and quad injuries.

