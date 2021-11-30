Padres Land Catcher Jorge Alfaro, Part With Three Relievers

After Tuesday the Padres are down a few relievers, but have a surplus at the catcher position .

A.J. Preller landed Jorge Alfaro from the Marlins, and will send Miami cash or a player to be named later in return.

Preller is familiar with Alfaro, who signed with the Rangers as an international free agent in 2010 when the now-Padres President of Baseball Operations was in Texas. Alfaro was traded to Philadelphia in 2015 in the deal that sent Rancho Bernardo grad Cole Hamels from Philly to Arlington.

There is no such thing as a more perfect throw than this one from Jorge Alfaro pic.twitter.com/FFmJHqwvrI — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 31, 2021

Alfaro's potential as a power hitter and defensive tools made him the sixth ranked catching prospect in baseball, and a Top-50 prospect overall. In six seasons he has put up modest numbers, hitting .258 with a .707 OPS.

In 2021 the 28-year-old posted a .244 average with a .625 OPS, hitting four homers and driving in 30 runs in 92 games.

Jorge Alfaro wishes you all a safe drive home and a good night :) pic.twitter.com/M55lxa7aMN — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 26, 2021

Alfaro joins Austin Nola, Victor Caratini and No. 2 prospect Luis Campusano behind the plate. With an overflow of bodies, including a coveted young talent in Campusano it's reasonable to believe another deal is on the way to thin out that group. San Diego was in need of an upgrade at the position after getting a combined .223 batting average, .616 OPS, 10 homers and 57 RBI from the catcher spot.

Meanwhile, the non-tender deadline passed on Tuesday. The Padres moved on from three relievers: Jose Castillo, Matt Strahm and Trey Wingenter. Castillo had Tommy John surgery this year, a procedure Wingenter endured in 2020. Strahm made seven appearances in 2021 in his return from knee surgery.

The Padres did agree to one-year deals with another trio of bullpen arms: Austin Adams, Tim Hill and Emilio Pagan. They also tendered contracts to their remaining arbitration eligible players.

The club currently has 38 players on their 40-man roster.