Padres Keep Making Big Moves, This Time in Announcer's Booth

The longtime voice of the San Diego Padres, Ted Leitner, will be moving into a new role, a team spokesman announced Friday.

Leitner, who wrapped up his 41st season of announcing the Friar's radio play-by-play in October, went out on a high note, with the Padres making it to the 2020 National League Divisional Series, which they ended up losing to their perennial rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to win a World Series title.

Leitner will be transitioning to a new role as team ambassador, where “Uncle Teddy” will handle speaking engagements and community events as the master of ceremonies.

The announcer's love for San Diego and the Padres came through in every game he ever called. To borrow one of his signature lines … during his 41 years on the mic, Ted ca-rushed it.

"I've had the best seat in the house in San Diego for over four decades, and I've had the honor of working alongside Hall of Fame broadcasters while watching the greatest players to ever wear a Padres uniform," Leitner said in a news release sent out Friday by the Friars. "While the broadcast booth will always be in my heart, I look forward to working more closely with the San Diego community and our loyal fans in the future."

Jesse Agler, who shared time with Leitner the last few seasons, takes over as the main play-by-play voice, while Tony Gwynn Jr. assumes the role of full-time color analyst for games on 97.3 The Fan.

During his decades-long career, Leitner has also been the voice of football's San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as San Diego's onetime NBA team, the Clippers.