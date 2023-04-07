Padres' Joe Musgrove Makes Rehab Start With El Paso Chihuahuas

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been ramping up with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas as he awaits the end of his MLB suspension, and one of his big league teammates joined the club.

San Diego Padres righty Joe Musgrove got the start for the Chihuahuas on Thursday against the Sacramento River Cats. He went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six batters while surrendering five hits, two earned runs and a walk.

While the Chihuahuas wound up losing 10-5, seeing Musgrove on the mound was a promising sign for the Padres. He is coming off an All-Star season in San Diego in which he has a career-best 2.93 ERA.

Musgrove's 2023 got off to a rocky start. He fractured his left big toe in February after dropping a kettlebell onto his foot while working out.

The 30-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season. The 3-4 Padres are in the midst of a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves, and they could be getting Musgrove back for their next series against the New York Mets, which begins on Monday.

As for Tatis, he did not appear in Thursday's Triple-A contest. He is eligible to return to the Padres on April 20.

Padres start to the season