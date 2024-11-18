San Diego Padres

Padres' Jackson Merrill finishes 2nd in National League Rookie of the Year voting

Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Paul Skenes edged out the San Diego Padres outfielder for the Rookie of the Year award

By Todd Strain

Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres shrugs after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs on April 8 at Petco Park.
Getty Image

Major League Baseball handed out its National League Rookie of the Year Award Monday.

This was a two-person race between San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Paul Skenes.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

MLB announced the winner of the award just before 3:30 p.m. Monday and Skenes was named the National League Rookie of the Year, with Merrill finishing second in the voting.

Skenes received 23 first-place votes and 136 voting points, while Merrill received 7 first-place votes and 104 voting points.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Merrill, who switched from shortstop to center field before the season, had a rookie year that not only filled the Padres hole in center, but exceeded expectations.

Merrill led all MLB rookies in fWAR (5.3), hits (162), extra-base hits (61), RBI's (90), batting average (.292), and slugging percentage (.500), and he tied for first with 24 home runs.

Merrill was also consistently clutch with 6 game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the 8th inning or later.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Football Nov 16

Aztecs will not be playing in a bowl game after loss at UNLV

Padres Nov 14

On Friar Podcast: Sasaki Sweepstakes, Big Roster Questions with Kyle Glaser

In addition to what he did with the bat, Merrill played sensational defense in center field.

Merrill's play was a big reason the Padres were able to win 93 games.

Skenes is a flame-throwing pitcher who had one of the best seasons by a first-year pitcher in years.

Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts, while setting a Pirate rookie record with 170 strikeouts. Skenes played the first month and a half of the season in the minor leagues before being called up by the Pirates.

The last Padre player to win Rookie of the Year was Benito Santiago in 1987.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Padres
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us