Padres Have Second Player Test Positive for Coronavirus

In his daily session with reporters on Wednesday Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced that infielder Jorge Mateo's Intake test came up positive for COVID-19.

Mateo is the second Padres player to test positive. The team announced that outfielder Tommy Pham also had a positive test, but that he was asymptomatic.

Here's what Jayce Tingler said about Jorge Mateo, who tested positive for COVID-19.



Also, his answer when asked for an update on Tommy Pham. pic.twitter.com/JJTBMHecD1 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 8, 2020

Tingler said Mateo did experience loss of smell and taste, but that those symptoms have improved. He also said Mateo has been self-isolating and has not been to the ballpark or around the team.

In June the Padres traded for Mateo, a former Yankees top prospect. The speedy 25-year-old has not made his Major League debut.

Pham also tested positive as part of the club's initial Intake screening, and is yet to make an appearance at Summer Camp. Tingler said today that he is testing, and they may be able to "get him back sooner rather than later".