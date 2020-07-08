Padres

Padres Have Second Player Test Positive for Coronavirus

Jayce Tingler told reporters that Jorge Mateo has stayed out of the ballpark, and his symptoms have improved.

By Darnay Tripp

MESA, AZ – FEBRUARY 20: Jorge Mateo #57 of the Oakland Athletics goes through fielding drills during a spring training workout at Fitch Park on February 20, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Jorge Mateo

In his daily session with reporters on Wednesday Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced that infielder Jorge Mateo's Intake test came up positive for COVID-19.

Mateo is the second Padres player to test positive. The team announced that outfielder Tommy Pham also had a positive test, but that he was asymptomatic.

Tingler said Mateo did experience loss of smell and taste, but that those symptoms have improved. He also said Mateo has been self-isolating and has not been to the ballpark or around the team.

In June the Padres traded for Mateo, a former Yankees top prospect. The speedy 25-year-old has not made his Major League debut.

Pham also tested positive as part of the club's initial Intake screening, and is yet to make an appearance at Summer Camp. Tingler said today that he is testing, and they may be able to "get him back sooner rather than later".

Padres coronavirus Covid-19 MLB San Diego Padres
