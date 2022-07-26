Padres Flirt With Disaster, Top Tigers in Ten After Clevinger's Gem

On a night where Mike Clevinger kept Detroit mostly in check, the Padres nearly let it slip away.

San Diego topped the Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday to snap an ugly two-game skid. Their losing streak nearly continued thanks to a blown 3-0 lead.

Luke Voit was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and Jorge Alfaro provided a two-run single to put the Padres ahead for good.

Clevinger put the Padres in position to win thanks to a sharp seven-inning performance. The righty got through six scoreless on just 65 pitches. Trouble arrived in a 27-pitch seventh, though. Miguel Cabrera led off with a double, which was followed by a Jeimer Candelario two-run homer that trimmed the Padres' lead to one run.

Clevinger went seven frames, striking out five while allowing six hits and one walk.

After getting two outs in the ninth Taylor Rogers gave up a walk and a single, allowing the Tigers to tie the game and force extras.

Nick Martinez preserved the lead in the 10th.

San Diego took its first lead in the third inning. Luke Voit hammered a 427 foot double to center field, plating Nomar Mazara and Manny Machado. Alfaro lifted a two-bagger 408 feet to push Voit across and make it a 3-0 game.

Still thinking about how this somehow stayed in 😳 pic.twitter.com/ShPmWJkkfb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 27, 2022

The victory is the first ever for the Padres in Detroit.