Padres Eye Series Win in Final Meeting With Dodgers Wednesday

Tuesday night's win ensures that the Dodgers will leave Petco Park this week as the National League West's first-place team. The Padres missed out on an opportunity to jump their Southern California rivals in the standings, but they do have a chance to accomplish something they weren't able to do in their first two meetings.

After losing two of three in their first series of the season against L.A., then splitting four games at Dodger Stadium, the Padres will go for a series win over L.A. in their final meeting of the regular season. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Manager Jayce Tingler told reporters after the game that Chris Paddack, who is recovering from an ankle sprain suffered last week, will miss his scheduled start Wednesday. Instead, the team will make use of Thursday's off day to give him some extra rest, then send Paddack out Friday in Seattle.

In Paddock's place, Adrian Morejon will take the hill in Wednesday afternoon's rubber game. It will be the third start of the season for the 21-year-old lefthander, in what will likely amount to a bullpen day for the Padres. Morejon has a 2.53 ERA over 10.2 innings, spread over five appearances, with 14 strikeouts.

Talented 23-year-old Dustin May was scheduled to go for the Dodgers but was replaced by Brusdar Graterol. The second-year righty has a 3.06 ERA in 17.2 innings this season. L.A. manager Dave Roberts told reporters that May is available to pitch Wednesday.

A Padres win would get them back within a game and a half of the first-place Dodgers, with eight games remaining in the regular season.

The Dodgers' 3-1 victory Tuesday gave them a 5-4 edge in the season series.

For the second time this season, Zach Davies was a victim of poor run support in a solid outing against the Dodgers on Tuesday. Davies allowed three runs in six innings. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin allowed just one run in seven frames.

The Padres threatened to steal the game in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases against Kenley Jansen. Jansen, however, struck out Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth to end the threat.

