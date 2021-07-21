Padres Doubleheader Halted After Win and Rain

The Padres will be awfully glad to see a roof this weekend in Miami.

Another trip to the East Coast has been plagued by rain delays. Monday's game in Atlanta was turned into a doubleheader Wednesday, which stands incomplete as the Padres continue their road trip elsewhere.

Part two in Atlanta sits suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Padres ahead 5-4. The game will be resumed at a yet to be determined date, and completed as a seven inning contest. The Padres can either schedule another visit to Atlanta to button up the series, or - if the Braves agree to it - complete the game when the two meet at Petco Park in September.

A two hour twenty minute break between games doomed the teams' chances of making the latter half of the doubleheader official. The teams were three outs shy of adding the result to their respective standings.

The Padres pushed four runs across in the first inning, including a two-run double from Ha-Seong Kim. Jake Cronenworth singled in Trent Grisham to give them a 5-0 cushion.

Atlanta countered with four runs in the second inning, chasing Reiss Knehr after 1.2 innings. The rookie pitcher was charged with three runs. Daniel Camarena allowed a single to Joc Pederson, making it a one run game.

In the opener the Padres came away with a 3-2 victory.

Chris Paddack exited after five shutout innings, marking the latest he's left a game without allowing a run this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning to put the Padres ahead 3-0. His 29th of the season proved to be the difference.

San Diego wraps up its 10-game road trip with a four game stay in Miami.

