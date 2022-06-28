Padres Cough up 6-0 Lead, Late Blunder Seals 7-6 Loss

Arizona had two batters hit by pitches with the bases loaded in the same game for the first time in team history — in consecutive plate appearances, no less.

San Diego escaped a big jam, thanks in large part to a double play that went from the second baseman to catcher to shortstop.

A night of bizarre sequences ended with the most peculiar yet: a runner scoring from second on a squibber to the right side.

Josh Rojas scored the winning run in the ninth inning when shortstop C.J. Abrams couldn't handle a throw at second base, and the Diamondbacks rallied from a late six-run deficit to beat the Padres 7-6 on Tuesday.

Arizona trailed 6-0 after six innings, but scored four in the seventh and tied it with two more in the eighth.

Taylor Rogers (0-4) got the first two outs in the bottom half, but gave up singles to Rojas and Ketel Marte. Christian Walker then hit a soft, spinning grounder to the right side that was scooped up by first baseman Eric Hosmer, who threw to second trying to get Marte. He slid hard into the bag, jarring the ball from Abrams' grasp, and Rojas dove headfirst into home plate to set off a wild celebration.

Arizona struggled against Sean Manaea — one infield single — and San Diego seemed to be in control after scoring six runs off Zac Gallen in the fifth. Jorge Alfaro hit a three-run double and Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer.

Leading 6-0, Padres manager Bob Melvin decided to send Manaea back out for the seventh.

The move backfired.

Bobby Kennedy chased the left-hander with a two-run double and Carson Kelly followed with a run-scoring double off Tim Hill. Alek Thomas cut San Diego's lead to 6-4 with an RBI groundout.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth and Luis Garcia hit Kennedy with a pitch to force in a run. Another hit batter tied the game, but San Diego turned a home-to-second double play and Rogers struck out Thomas to end the inning.

“He was rolling along pretty good,” Melvin said of Manaea. “If I could do it over again, I probably would have taken him out after the second hitter in the inning, not the third.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado ran the bases and fielded grounders before the game as he nears a return from a sprained left ankle

Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner has allowed two runs or less in six of seven home games heading into Wednesday's start against San Diego RHP Mike Clevinger.

