Padres Come up Short on Musgrove's Career Night

Another stellar night for Joe Musgrove was spoiled by another lackluster performance from the Padres at the plate in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff allowed one run and one hit, as he labored through the first inning. The Brewers' righty kept the Padres in check the following five innings, striking out seven without allowing another run or hit after the opening frame.

Milwaukee's pitching staff combined to limit the Padres to one run on two hits with eight strikeouts.

Musgrove only gave up four hits in seven innings of work. Two of those left the yard.

Former Padres infielder Luis Urias jumped on the first pitch of the third inning, sending it the opposite way for a leadoff home run. Billy McKinney followed with a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning.

The Brewers pushed their lead to 3-1 in the eighth inning when Tyrone Taylor teed off on Drew Pomeranz.

Musgrove made his first start at Petco Park since his no-hitter April 9 in Texas. The Grossmont graduate struck out a career-high 13 batters. He also snagged a sharp comebacker off the bat of Jackie Bradley Jr. in the sixth inning.

San Diego's lone run came on a fielder's choice groundout by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the opening inning. Tatis' RBI followed a leadoff walk but Jurickson Profar and a single off the bat of Jake Cronenworth.

Tatis reached again in the ninth on a one-out walk. Manny Machado struck out and Eric Hosmer grounded out to first to extinguish any hopes of a comeback.

