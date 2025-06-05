San Diego Padres

Padres blow 5-0 lead and lose 6-5 to Giants

The San Diego Padres 3 game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night with a 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

By Todd Strain

May 9, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin (6) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
USATI

The Padres and Giants played their 3rd straight 1-run game of the series.

After winning the first 2 games, the Padres lost the 3rd game.

San Diego jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks in large part to Gavin Sheets.

Sheets had a 2-run triple in the 1st inning and a single in the 5th inning that plated 2 more runs. For the game Sheet had 2 hits and 4 RBI.

However, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the bullpen could not make that lead standup.

San Francisco scored 1 run in tbe 5th inning, and added 2 more on the 6th on a Matt Chapman homer.

Pivetta started the 7th but gave way to Jason Adam and allowing the first 2 runners to reach base. Heliot Ramos double off Adam tied the game at 5. The Giants then took a 6-5 lead on a sac fly by Jung Hoo Lee.

Sheets had a chance to add to his great game in the 9th inning, as he batted with the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but Sheets was unable to deliver late as a pop-up ended the game.

The Dodgers also lost, so the Padres remain 1 game behind Los Angeles in the National League West.

