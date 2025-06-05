Padres blow 5-0 lead and lose 6-5 to Giants

The Padres and Giants played their 3rd straight 1-run game of the series.

After winning the first 2 games, the Padres lost the 3rd game.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

San Diego jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks in large part to Gavin Sheets.

Sheets had a 2-run triple in the 1st inning and a single in the 5th inning that plated 2 more runs. For the game Sheet had 2 hits and 4 RBI.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

However, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the bullpen could not make that lead standup.

San Francisco scored 1 run in tbe 5th inning, and added 2 more on the 6th on a Matt Chapman homer.

Pivetta started the 7th but gave way to Jason Adam and allowing the first 2 runners to reach base. Heliot Ramos double off Adam tied the game at 5. The Giants then took a 6-5 lead on a sac fly by Jung Hoo Lee.

Sheets had a chance to add to his great game in the 9th inning, as he batted with the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but Sheets was unable to deliver late as a pop-up ended the game.

The Dodgers also lost, so the Padres remain 1 game behind Los Angeles in the National League West.