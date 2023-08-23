San Diego Padres

Padres beat Marlins in final game of a 10-game homestand.

The San Diego Padres used timely hitting and great pitching to defeat the Miami Marlins 4-0 Wednesday at Petco Park.

By Todd Strain

When the San Diego Padres added veteran pitcher Seth Lugo before the season, not much was expected of the 33-year old right-hander.

However, Lugo has exceeded all expectations, he's been a super pickup, stacking innings, picking up wins and a huge part of the one of Major League Baseball's best starting staffs.

Lugo was rock solid again Wednesday, striking out 4, allowing just 3 hits and pitching 6 shutout innings against the Marlins in a 4-0 San Diego victory.

Facing Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara the Padres scored in the first inning as Ha-Seong Kim came home on a Juan Soto single for a 1-0 San Diego lead.

In the 6th, the Padres increased the advantage to 3-0 compliments of a 2-run homer by Xander Bogaerts. The 427 foot homer jumped off Bogaerts bat and landed well beyond the wall in left-center field. It was Bogaerts 14th home run of the season.

The Padres added a 4th run on an RBI single by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 7th inning. With Garret Cooper on 2nd base, Tatis singled to right field and Cooper ran through a stop sign from 3rd base coach Matt Williams before sliding safely in to make it 4-0 Padres.

The Padres are off Thursday, then start a road trip with a Friday game in Milwaukee against the NL Central leading Brewers.

