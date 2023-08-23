Padres beat Marlins in final game of a 10-game homestand.

When the San Diego Padres added veteran pitcher Seth Lugo before the season, not much was expected of the 33-year old right-hander.

However, Lugo has exceeded all expectations, he's been a super pickup, stacking innings, picking up wins and a huge part of the one of Major League Baseball's best starting staffs.

Lugo was rock solid again Wednesday, striking out 4, allowing just 3 hits and pitching 6 shutout innings against the Marlins in a 4-0 San Diego victory.

Facing Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara the Padres scored in the first inning as Ha-Seong Kim came home on a Juan Soto single for a 1-0 San Diego lead.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In the 6th, the Padres increased the advantage to 3-0 compliments of a 2-run homer by Xander Bogaerts. The 427 foot homer jumped off Bogaerts bat and landed well beyond the wall in left-center field. It was Bogaerts 14th home run of the season.

The Padres added a 4th run on an RBI single by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 7th inning. With Garret Cooper on 2nd base, Tatis singled to right field and Cooper ran through a stop sign from 3rd base coach Matt Williams before sliding safely in to make it 4-0 Padres.

The Padres are off Thursday, then start a road trip with a Friday game in Milwaukee against the NL Central leading Brewers.