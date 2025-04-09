San Diego Padres

Padres beat A's 2-1 as pitching staff keys victory

Randy Vasquez started it off. Robert Suarez finished it off. In between, three relief pitchers also did their jobs.

By Todd Strain

Apr 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez (left) and catcher Martín Maldonado (15) celebrates after defeating the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Five San Diego Padre pitchers held the A's to 2 hits and 1 run in Wednesday's 2-1 victory.

Five Padre pitchers held the A's to just 1 run and 2 hits, as San Diego took 2 of 3 games in the series in Sacramento.

Vasquez started the game and went 5 innings, giving up just 1 hit and 1 run, which scored on a 2nd inning sacrifice fly ball.

After Vasquez, the Padres bullpen was pretty close to perfect.

Adrian Morejon, Jeremiah Estrada, Jason Adam and Suarez all pitched 1 inning without giving up any hits or runs.

On offense, the Padres did just enough.

Oscar Gonzalez single in the 3rd inning, plated Xander Bogaerts with the tying run. Gonzalez had 2 hits on the day.

Then in the 5th, Bogaerts scored again on a sac fly by Gavin Sheets. From there the Padres bullpen made the 2-1 lead standup.

The Padres improve to 10-3 on the season and are the first MLB team to 10 wins this season.

San Diego returns home to open a 3-game homestand against Colorado starting Friday at Petco Park.

