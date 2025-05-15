San Diego Padres

Padres beat Angels behind early 3-run HR by Xander Bogaerts

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 5-1 Wednesday night at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Petco Park on May 14, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

First inning fireworks keyed the Padres 5-1 win over the Angels.

With 2 on and 2 out in the 1st inning Xander Bogaerts hit a 393 foot homer over the wall in left field, plating Manny Machado and Luis Arraez for a 3-0 Padres lead.

It was Bogaerts 3rd home run of the season.

San Diego added two more runs in the 8th inning on a 2-RBI single by Brandon Lockridge increasing their lead to 5-1.

Padres starting pitcher Randy Vasquez was solid, working 6 innings, striking out 5, giving up just 4 hits and 1 earned run.

Three relievers closed out the win.

The Padres are off Thursday before opening up a 3-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. This series at Petco Park is the first meeting of the season between the two teams and starts off the Veder Cup, given to the season series winner of the Seattle against San Diego

