Padres and Their Fans Prep for First National League Championship Series in 24 Years

The Friars are four wins away from their third trip to the World Series

By Joe Little

San Diego Padres fans are still coming to grips with the fact that they are only four wins from the team’s third World Series appearance.

It’s a stark contrast to only a few days ago, when fans were celebrating the first home postseason game with fans since 2006.

Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp look ahead to the Padres-Phillies National League Championship Series.

“I’ve dreamed about beating the Dodgers in the playoffs my entire life,” Brandon O’Shea said with a sigh.

The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in their best-of-five National League Division Series. The victory sent the team and fans into a frenzy in the East Village.

“Saturday night into Sunday morning was an absolute blur,” said a smiling O’Shea. “Yesterday was all for gloating and being happy about beating the Dodgers. Today’s all prep for the Phillies.”

Both teams practiced on Petco Park’s field Monday. Production crews were busy getting everything else ready for the National League Championship Series. Fences blocked off several roads and lanes to make room for television and production trailers.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at 5:03 p.m. Game 2 will also be at Petco Park but will begin much earlier, at 1:35 p.m.

Business was brisk at Caffé Adesso in Alpine, reports NBC 7's Audra Stafford.

“I cannot believe that we have home-field advantage for this series," O'Shea said. "That’s absolutely incredible."

The San Diego Padres have not appeared in the NLCS since 1998, when they beat the Atlanta Braves. The Padres also won the NLCS in 1984. San Diego lost in the World Series both years.

Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 NLCS will be in Philadelphia. Game 5 will also be at the Phillies' ballpark, if necessary. Games 6 and 7 will return to Petco Park, if needed.

“This is absolutely amazing beyond anything I could have imagined,” concluded O’Shea.

