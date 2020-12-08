Padres

Padres Add O'Grady to Outfield Mix

The 28-year-old saw limited action the last two seasons with the Reds and Rays.

By Darnay Tripp

AJ Preller may make a headline-grabbing move at some point this offseason. On Tuesday he settled for adding some depth to the Padres outfield.

The Padres signed Brian O'Grady to a Major League contract on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Reds and Rays, hitting .213 in 30 games. He made just two appearances in 2020 for Tampa.

Known for his speed and power, O'Grady has shown the ability to play all three outfield positions. He was an eighth round pick of the Reds in 2014.

The Philadelphia native joins an outfield that features presumed starters Tommy Pham, Trent Grisham and Wil Myers. Former SDSU star Greg Allen is also on the 40-man roster, along with Jorge Ona.

Preller traded away Josh Naylor, Franchy Cordero and Edward Olivares in 2020. He also parted with outfield prospect Taylor Trammell at the deadline in the deal that landed the Padres catcher Austin Nola. Jurickson Profar became a regular in left field while Pham was injured, but is a free agent.

