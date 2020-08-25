Paddack Struggles, Mariners Snap Padres' Seven-Game Win Streak

J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat the Padres 8-3 Tuesday night to snap the Padres' seven-game winning streak.

The Mariners jumped on Paddack early, taking a 4-0 lead on Crawford's shot to straightaway center field with one out in the second, his first. Dee Gordon was aboard on a single. Kyle Seager hit a sacrifice fly and White had an RBI single in the first.

After allowing Crawford's homer and Sam Haggerty's single in the second, Paddack retired the next 11 batters. Austin Nola then homered to left-center leading off the sixth, his fifth. White doubled to chase Paddack and scored on Crawford's two-out double.

The Padres closed to 4-3 with a two-out rally in the third on their second time through the order, highlighted by Eric Hosmer's moonshot, two-run homer into the porch in right field. It was his sixth. Manny Machado, who had three hits including a triple, was aboard on a double. Wil Myers and Ty France followed with consecutive doubles before Gonzales got rookie Jake Cronenworth to fly out.

Paddack allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings, struck out seven and walked one. He has failed to make it through the first two innings without giving up a run in five of his last six starts.

