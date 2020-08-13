Paddack Struggles, Betts Tees Off in Padres Lopsided Loss

A two-run lead with Chris Paddack on the mound would usually seem like a promising formula. It didn't turn out that way Thursday night for the Padres.

Paddack gave up three home runs, including two in the first inning to wipe out San Diego's early edge. After Corey Seager and AJ Pollock took the second-year righty deep in the first inning, Mookie Betts homered in the second inning.

Paddack allowed six runs before being pulled after the third inning. It's the third time in five career starts against the Dodgers that he has allowed six runs.

"I'm out there thinking too much."



Chris Paddack was candid about his struggles tonight, and the need to sharpen up mentally. pic.twitter.com/Xj1GVrkLkW — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 14, 2020

The damage continued after Paddack's exit. Luis Perdomo, who pitched the first inning of Monday's 2-1 win, allowed three more balls to leave the park. Betts finished with three home runs. He now has now gone deep three times in six games, tying a MLB record.

#Dodgers Mookie Betts ties the major league record with six career three-homer games. He is 27 years, 311 days old.



Two others have six (age on day of their sixth):



Johnny Mize (37 years, 251 days)

Sammy Sosa (33 years, 271 days)



Mize had four and Sosa had one at Betts's age. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 14, 2020

Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer hit back-to-back home runs to give Paddack the 2-0 cushion. It was the second homer of the season for both.

Fernando Tatis Jr. failed to get on base for the second straight night, something he hadn't done the first 18 games of the season - prior to Wednesday's loss.

After winning the first two in Dodger Stadium, the Padres settled for a four-game split in L.A., dropping their record to 11-9.

"We're frustrated, disappointed," manager Jayce Tingler said. "Felt good going into tonight. It didn't happen. It's gotta be a quick turnaround because we've got five more on the road."

The Padres continue their nine-game road trip this weekend in Arizona.