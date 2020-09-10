Paddack Sprains Ankle But Streaking Padres Stop Giants, 6-1

Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 Thursday night despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.

Six relievers blanked the Giants over the final seven innings as San Diego won its fifth straight and stopped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.

“I can’t give them enough credit,″ Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “The injury happened but there were a bunch of men down there ready to go to work.″

Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He allowed one run and one hit, striking out four.

Paddack was hurt either warming up before the game or in the first inning when dragging his foot while completing his delivery. Trainers taped his ankle after the first, but the discomfort remained.

Prior to his departure, Paddack fanned Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford to end the second.

X-rays were negative and Tingler said there wasn’t any ligament damage. Paddack is day to day.

“It’s a shame because I thought the way he threw the ball in the first that he was onto something special,″ Tingler said. “But he went out for the second and obviously it wasn’t getting any better. Hopefully we caught a break by catching it early.″

Tingler said Paddack’s next start is in jeopardy and the team will know more about Paddack’s availability down the stretch on Friday.

“The last thing we want to do is mess around with that and have it lead to an arm injury,″ Tingler said.

There was nothing wrong with San Diego’s bullpen. Adrian Morejon (2-0), Craig Stammen, Matt Strahm, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagán and Dan Altavilla quieted the Giants to secure the Padres’ 18th victory in their last 23 games.

“You saw (that) they were able to manage a bullpen game well,″ Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “They were able to match up effectively, with good mix-and-match options. There aren’t many teams with that many lefties in the ‘pen.″

The left-handed Morejon, a rookie from Cuba, had the longest stint among the Padres’ relievers, working 1 2/3 innings and striking out three.

“You have to be ready,″ he said through a translator. “But I didn’t think it would be that early.″

Trevor Cahill (0-1) pitched three innings, permitting four runs and five hits. He struck out three.

Cahill has been bothered by hip and finger ailments, but that wasn’t the case against the Padres.

“I think he was physically OK,″ Kapler said. “He didn’t have his best location or his best stuff.″

Oña’s homer in the fourth pushed the Padres ahead 5-1.

“That one came off the bat hard,″ Tingler said. “We know the power is there.″

Machado’s 10th of the season — all at Petco Park — made it 4-1 in the third.

Wilmer Flores homered off Paddack in the second, pulling the Giants to 3-1.

In a matchup between two of baseball’s better offensive teams, the Padres struck first.

Consecutive singles by Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. preceded back-to-back doubles by Mitch Moreland and Austin Nola. Moreland’s hit brought in a pair, and Nola’s ricochet shot off the left-center wall scored Moreland.

WELCOME BACK

The Giants were encouraged by lefty Drew Smyly, who made his first appearance after missing 35 games with a sprained left index finger. Over four innings, he was charged with two runs and two hits. He struck out eight.

“I definitely had some butterflies,″ Smyly said. “After injury time and jumping back in, you’re going to get a little anxious. But once you get that first batter, or through that first inning, it’s right back to work.″

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Pagán (biceps) was reinstated from the injured list before the game and threw an inning. He hadn’t pitched since Aug. 30 against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.56 ERA) had one of his best outings of the season when he held Arizona to one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday. Cueto was knocked around by the Padres earlier this year, giving up four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.50 ERA) won his last start against Oakland when he went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with a season-high nine strikeouts. In his previous three starts, he didn’t complete the fourth inning.

