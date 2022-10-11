Oregon Ducks Reveal Breast Cancer Awareness Uniforms for UCLA Game

If there’s any NCAA program known for producing stellar kits, it’s Oregon.

The Ducks unveiled a new black, pink and neon yellow uniform on Monday for their “Stomp Out Cancer” game against Pac-12 rivals UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Autzen Stadium.

It’s an all-black uniform with accented pink and neon yellow throughout. The numbers and wings are colored pink with the names in yellow, and the Pac-12, Oregon and Nike logos that are ubiquitous on the uniform share both colors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oregon has produced kits to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness in the past, such as its lively gray, white and yellow combination in 2017 that was worn against Nebraska.

Both Oregon and UCLA are on bye weeks this weekend, but the Oct. 22 showdown should be a riveting one. The Bruins have jumped to a 6-0 start and are currently the No. 11-ranked school in the country while Oregon is ranked No. 12 with a 5-1 record.