Ons Jabeur Cruises Past Caroline Garcia For Spot in US Open Final

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur will play for her first Grand Slam on Sunday.

By Julia Elbaba

Ons Jabeur had an answer for everything in Thursday night’s semifinal.

The No. 5 seeded Tunisian defeated France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 to book the first spot into Saturday’s U.S. Open final.

"It feels amazing, Jabeur said after the match. "I'm really trying to back up my results and the hard court season started bad but now I'm happy to make it to the finals here."

In the first set, Jabeur came out blazing, firing six aces and finning a whopping 92% of her first serve points. Garcia on the other hand was noticeably nervous, playing with less confidence behind her aggressive shots. 

In the second set, Garcia loosened up and try to mix in more net play, but it wasn’t enough to throw off the crafty, consistent Jabeur. 

Jabeur finished the flawless performance with eight aces, 21 winners and only 15 unforced errors. She also went 4/4 breaking Garcia's strong serve.

Jabeur has been a trailblazer in the Arab community, inspiring those with fewer resources and chances to play tennis.

"I just try to inspire as much as I can -- I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour, I love the game and I want to share the experience with them, she said at Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old will be playing for her first Grand Slam after falling in the final of Wimbledon earlier this year.

She is set to face the winner of No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

