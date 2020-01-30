San Diego Padres

#OnFriar Podcast: To Trade or Not To Trade for Mookie Betts

It's a hot topic in the baseball world. Should the Padres go get the Red Sox star OF?

By Derek Togerson

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being doused by Gatorade after scoring the game winning run on a walk-off single hit by Rafael Devers #11 during the ninth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on September 29, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Padres seriously talking to the Red Sox about trading for Mookie Betts? Yup. That's a thing.

So let's take a nice, long look at the possibility. On this week's OnFriar Podcast, NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a look at what it's going to take to get a trade done, who else is involved, and whether or not it's a good idea in the first place, with the help of longtime Padres reporter Bill Center (who's covered the team since 1983 so he knows a thing or 2,000,000).

Plus we read some input from social media. Thanks for listening and make sure you hit subscribe and leave one of those 5-star reviews!

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresbaseballMLBtradePadres
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us