OnFriar Podcast: Observations at Padres Spring Training

The Padres wanted to contend for a playoff spot in 2020. So are they on the right track?

The OnFriar Podcast went to Spring Training in Peoria, AZ, to try and find that out. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson went inside the clubhouse and out to the practice fields to see how things are progressing.

Among the first impressions are how new manager Jayce Tingler is doing (things are very different from last year), which players are impressing (it's probably not who you were thinking) and why the hype (so far at least) seems warranted.

Of course there are always caveats to these things and we run down the possible pitfalls the Padres could fall into.