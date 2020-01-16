OnFriar Podcast: Non-Roster Invitees, FanFest, and Cheaters

MacKenzie Gore. Taylor Trammell. Luis Patino. Luis Campusano. Which one of them will be the next Fernando Tatis, Jr.?

Well, none of them because they all play different positions. But one (or more) of them might be the next non-roster invitee to earn a spot on the Padres Opening Day roster. Or perhaps the best bet is another player who's not even on the Top-30 prospect lists.

That's one of the main topics of conversation for the OnFriar Podcast, taped once again live from our sponsors at Oggi's (this time in Del Mar). NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson discuss who has the best chance of breaking camp with the big club.

We also take a look back at some of the highlights from Padres FanFest (Chris Paddack continues to impress, this time at the microphone) and dive into the latest aspects of the cheating scandal that's spread from Houston to Boston to New York and see if technology might be the answer to getting rid of teams using technology to cheat.

