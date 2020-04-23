Padres

#OnFriar Podcast: Eno Sarris on Bringing Back Baseball – and Beer!

Sarris explained why he thinks it's important to get MLB's season started, beyond just filling a void for fans.

By Darnay Tripp

SAN DIEGO, CA – JUNE 29: The sun sets as Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches to Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game at Petco Park June 29, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

There is growing interest in figuring out a way to get baseball players back on the field, and games in front of fans (well, on their televisions at least).

Eno Sarris of The Athletic joined Derek and Darnay to discuss why he thinks it's important for baseball to return - not just to satisfy fans, but for greater good to society as a whole. He has written about the KBO steps toward playing games again, and explained how they are providing a blueprint for MLB.

Plus - how could the Padres benefit from a shortened season? And what makes Chris Paddack so darn good?

The guys couldn't let Eno go without talking about another one of his passions - beer. He explained his new beer bracket, and why Petco Park is one of the top destinations for beer lovers.

PadrescoronavirusbaseballMLBSan Diego Padres
