OnFriar Podcast: Eno Sarris on Bringing Back Baseball – and Beer!

There is growing interest in figuring out a way to get baseball players back on the field, and games in front of fans (well, on their televisions at least).

Eno Sarris of The Athletic joined Derek and Darnay to discuss why he thinks it's important for baseball to return - not just to satisfy fans, but for greater good to society as a whole. He has written about the KBO steps toward playing games again, and explained how they are providing a blueprint for MLB.

Plus - how could the Padres benefit from a shortened season? And what makes Chris Paddack so darn good?

The guys couldn't let Eno go without talking about another one of his passions - beer. He explained his new beer bracket, and why Petco Park is one of the top destinations for beer lovers.