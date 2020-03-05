OnFriar Podcast: Does a Great Cactus League Record Mean Anything?

The Padres are 10-2 in Cactus League Play. So do we celebrate or keep the pessimism that San Diego sports fans have rightfully earned?

That's one of the big topics on this week's OnFriar Podcast. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a look at what the Friars hot start to the exhibition season means ... and what it doesn't mean.

Is the starting pitching really this good? Is the bullpen really this deep? Can Wil Myers really keep hitting like this when it counts? All that plus a conversation with 1st base coach Bobby Dickerson about how he's able to be blunt with the best players in the game.

