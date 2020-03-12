OnFriar Podcast: COVID-19 Stops Baseball

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the sports world. Among the many leagues that have suspended or cancelled play is Major League Baseball, who on Thursday decided to cancel all remaining Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

So what does that mean for the Padres?

That's what the OnFriar Podcast is here to explain. NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson take a look at what MLB had to say and how the Padres are addressing the issue with fans. We also consider all the logistics involved in this course of action.

What do the players do now for training? Will they get any kind of extended Spring Training when they're allowed to get back on the field or just start the season immediately? Do they play the full schedule or cut some games out?

We are in a fluid situation and will update the OnFriar Podcast as things happen.