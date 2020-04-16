Padres

#OnFriar Podcast: Are We Getting Any Closer?

MLB is involved in a key study that could give a clearer picture when it's safe for sports to return.

By Darnay Tripp

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 09: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres looks to the dugout after the end of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium on March 09, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

We've now gone more than a month without sports, and it's still unclear when that will change. But Major League Baseball is doing its part to provide some insight on when it might be safe for leagues to return to business.

On this episode of On Friar Derek explains how MLB is teaming up with a lab on a nationwide test that could provide crucial information about the pandemic.

Plus, there are more theories about what baseball could do to get the season started. Meanwhile another sport is scheduled to resume play in a couple months.

And the guys consider an important question - who would you want in your Padres quarantine house?

