OnFriar: Padres Start Free Agency With a Splash

It's not often that a podcast is going to have breaking news but when it happens, it can lead to some pretty fun conversations. That's what happened on Thursday as NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Todd Strain were recording the latest episode of the OnFriar Podcast.

This episode of On Friar the guys discuss the breaking news of Padres reliever Robert Suarez signing a five-year extension. Was the extension a good idea? They also run down a list of high end players the team can pursue. Plus, could the Padres trade a starter to improve their lineup? The guys break it all down.

It started with the future of Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez up in the air and ended with at least a little more clarity on both the high-value Padres arms. One is definitely back while the other seems to be trending that way. The hosts discuss the deals, as well as all the other free agent possibilities both in-house and out.

Doe Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea deserve another contract? Is Josh Bell the answer at 1st base? Oh, and yes, Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander do come up as possibilities.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.