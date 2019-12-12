OnFrair: What We Learned at the Winter Meetings

Baseball’s Winter Meetings wrapped up Thursday in downtown San Diego. It was a far more eventful week than in recent years, with big names like Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon landing pricey contracts. But things were pretty quiet on the Padres front.

On the latest episode of On Friar, Derek and Darnay discuss what news there was around the club, as well as what moves haven’t happened. They also take a look at where the roster stands after the Winter Meetings, and whether we think the team has made the right moves.

The guys also answered questions from the crowd at Oggi’s, including some on Wil Myers and new manager Jayce Tingler.

With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. On Friar is available on your favorite podcast networks: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher & Spotify.