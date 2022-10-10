On Friar: We Meet Again – Previewing Another Padres NLDS Against the Dodgers

The Padres shook off the champagne Sunday and touched down in L.A. early Monday. Todd was with the club at Dodger Stadium and joins Darnay to share the vibe around the Padres heading into their NLDS showdown with the Dodgers. The guys discuss the Padres' inspired play, pitching strengths and weaknesses, clutch performances against L.A., a full circle opportunity for Mike Clevinger and more.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.