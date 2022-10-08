On Friar: Snell Struggles, Mets Jump on Morejon to Force Series Deciding Game 3

Second half Blake Snell didn't show up, Adrian Morejon looked out of sorts and the Padres came up empty in key spots. The Mets pushed the series to Sunday with a 7-3 win. Darnay discusses a game where the Padres managed to give themselves opportunities - and shared what the club had to say about the loss. Plus a look ahead to Sunday's winner take all Game 3, with No No Joe on the mound.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.