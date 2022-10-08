Padres

On Friar: Snell Struggles, Mets Jump on Morejon to Force Series Deciding Game 3

The Mets pulled away with a big seventh inning to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

By Darnay Tripp

Second half Blake Snell didn't show up, Adrian Morejon looked out of sorts and the Padres came up empty in key spots. The Mets pushed the series to Sunday with a 7-3 win. Darnay discusses a game where the Padres managed to give themselves opportunities - and shared what the club had to say about the loss. Plus a look ahead to Sunday's winner take all Game 3, with No No Joe on the mound.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

