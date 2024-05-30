Padres

On Friar Podcast: Will Padres Hit Their Stride in June? Jeremiah Estrada Rules

Is Mike Shildt right? Should we be focusing on more of the positive signs from the last few weeks.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Padres missed out on their first series sweep of the season against the Marlins. Then Mike Shildt got defensive with reporters again. MLB.com Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell rejoins the pod. Is it fair to call their season a rollercoaster? Shildt wants to control the narrative, and thinks he should be getting different questions. Are they simply a .500 team or will they turn a corner in June? Jeremiah Estrada is awesome. And Fernando Tatis Jr. is showing signs of breaking out.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us