On Friar Podcast: Will Padres Hit Their Stride in June? Jeremiah Estrada Rules

Padres missed out on their first series sweep of the season against the Marlins. Then Mike Shildt got defensive with reporters again. MLB.com Padres beat writer AJ Cassavell rejoins the pod. Is it fair to call their season a rollercoaster? Shildt wants to control the narrative, and thinks he should be getting different questions. Are they simply a .500 team or will they turn a corner in June? Jeremiah Estrada is awesome. And Fernando Tatis Jr. is showing signs of breaking out.

