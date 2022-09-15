Padres

On Friar Podcast: What Will Decide the Padres' Playoff Fate, with Jon and Jim

A hot stretch from Soto, a return to form for Musgrove, solid work from the bullpen - what will factor heaviest for the Padres in the coming weeks?

By Darnay Tripp

No one knows what the next few weeks will hold for the Padres, but we can take a stab at the biggest factors in their postseason fate. Darnay is joined by Jon and Jim of San Diego Sports 760 and the Wrap Up Show to assess the players, strengths and weaknesses that could determine whether or not the club cracks the postseason. The guys discuss their biggest concerns, level of confidence in each starter, and the five most important Padres in the home stretch.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

