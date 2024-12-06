On Friar Podcast: What will A.J. Preller pull off at Winter Meetings?

The Padres haven't made any noise yet this offseason, but that could very well change at next week's Winter Meetings. Derek and Darnay discuss what moves could be ahead, and what the Padres should prioritize when the baseball world comes together in Dallas. Sadly it makes sense to deal Dylan Cease, the guys explain why. Anything new on Roki Sasaki? Higgy is headed to Texas. Snell is a Dodger and Soto is about to get a bag. Plus, what do we think about the Golden At-Bat?

