On Friar Podcast: What is Marty Caswell's Gut Feeling About the Friars?

After spending some time with the Padres in Peoria Marty Caswell joins Darnay to share her impressions on the 2025 club. Who has the best chance to make a splash for this year's team? Marty caught up with Ruben Niebla - who has a leg up for the final spot in the rotation? What kind of years should we expect from Manny and Tatis? If Marty had one question for John Seidler what would it be? And is it safe to expect the good vibes from Mike Shildt's first season to carry over?

