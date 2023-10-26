Padres

On Friar Podcast: What does Melvin's exit mean for Preller and Padres?

How do Bob Melvin and A.J. Preller look after all of this? And what is San Diego's next manager signing up for?

By Darnay Tripp and Fernando Ramirez

Bob Melvin is gone. A.J. Preller is searching for another manager. On Wednesday we heard about 'narrative' and 'fit' that suggest continued disconnect between Preller and his managers. How does Melvin look after all of this? What does this all say about Preller? We'll hear from both mean and discuss what's next.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

